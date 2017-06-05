Gas Prices Fall 4.2 Cents Per Gallon In Past Week

Average retail prices in Oklahoma City have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.01/g according to Gasbuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City.

This compares with the national average that has increased 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.37/g. The statewide average is $2.08/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week.

Areas near Oklahoma City and their current gas price climate:

Tulsa- $2.00/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.03/g.

Wichita- $2.19/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.23/g.

Oklahoma- $2.08/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.10/g.