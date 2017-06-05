Gas Prices Fall 4.2 Cents Per Gallon In Past Week

Emergency crews have gotten a handle on a structure fire at a church in Edmond, Wednesday morning.More >>
Emergency crews have gotten a handle on a structure fire at a church in Edmond, Wednesday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump has signaled he will be choosing Oklahoma Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R) to be his choice to lead U.S. space exploration.More >>
President Donald Trump has signaled he will be choosing Oklahoma Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R) to be his choice to lead U.S. space exploration.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.