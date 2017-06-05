I-235 Construction Project Alternate Routes

Thousands of Oklahoma drivers will be impacted by the latest construction project on 1-235. Oklahoma Department of Transportation has shut down Interstate 235 until Wednesday night to work on the Interstate 44 interchange. From now until 8 p.m. Wednesday night, all 1-235 traffic between 1-44 and N.E. 36th Street just north of downtown will be re-routed.

If you're travelling North or South, city officials recommend using North Classen Blvd. and North Martin Luther King Avenue.

For east-west travel into and out of downtown Oklahoma City commuters can jump on N.E. 36th St., N.E. 23rd St. and East Reno Ave.

Motorists who need to access the state Capitol can use Lincoln Blvd.

Friday, crews began demolishing the 50th Street bridge. By Wednesday, the lanes on I-235 near North 50th will be lowered 3 feet to make clearance for the future railroad bridge. The asphalt work will be completed to move traffic over onto temporary lanes. The I-44 Eastbound ramp will be reconnected to the I-235 Southbound Ramp, and some drainage work will also be accomplished.

These are phases three and four of a seven-phase project, expected to be completed by 2020. ODOT says the remaining closures are scheduled for 2-day weekend closures.