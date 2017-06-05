Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 4, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 4, 2017

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and Harold Kuntz discuss OCU Stars who brought home the softball championship for the second straight year, beating Corban 4-1 in the NAIA World Series. The combined record for the OCU softball team the past two championship seasons: 135 wins, 4 losses. That's 10 natty's all-time...and the first of two this week for Oklahoma teams.

-Rickie Fowler entered the day in 2nd at the Memorial...led by 1 after the 12th hole. But this bogey on 14 took him out of the lead...finished in second place tie at 10 under.

-PGA of America announced Tuesday that in 2021 Southern Hills Country Club will host its first senior PGA Championship, and that the PGA Championship will return for a fifth time. 

-This week's winning call goes to the man behind the plate in Edison Voloquez's no hitter last night, the first of the 2017 MLB season. That's J.T. Realmuto, Del City native and former Carl Albert baseball and football player throwing to first to make it official on the final out. 

-Enes Kanter talks about the current challenges his family faces with his home country of Turkey. On Friday, the Turkish goverment arrested Kanter's father in response to the Thunder center's continued political criticism in his home country.

-Fans flocked at the Sooner Caravan to meet and greet with Bob Stoops, Sherri Coale, Lon Kruger and Mark Williams

-Kinny Spotwood has delivered hits on the football field and the ring.. but he's looking to make his biggest impact helping those with Parkinson's disease. 

-Dean, Harold and Steve "Play the Percentages" 

