Man's Body Found In SE OKC Video Store

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a man's body was found inside a business near Southeast 11th and Eastern.

Officers responded to the Eastern Video Store after someone discovered the body of 52-year-old Dirl Cunningham around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Homicide investigators were on scene, but police say it's too early to tell if foul play is involved.

