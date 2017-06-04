Man's Body Found In SE OKC Video Store

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a man's body was found inside a business near Southeast 11th and Eastern.

Officers responded to the Eastern Video Store after someone discovered the body of 52-year-old Dirl Cunningham around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Homicide investigators were on scene, but police say it's too early to tell if foul play is involved.

