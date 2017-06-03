ODOT Breaks Down Cost Of Remaining Phases Of I-235 Project

Construction crews are working on the green and red phases shown on this map.

A rendering of what the interchange for Interstate 235 and Interstate 44 will look like after the seven-phase project.

The Interstate 235 project is the single largest and most expensive project awarded in ODOT history.

Most of the funds for the project have already been budgeted through state and federal dollars before the budget crisis.

The total cost of this seven-phase project is approximately $250 million.

Two phases have already been completed, but the last five phases are the most expensive part.

Though this project is a big headache for drivers, it's expected to help relieve traffic congestion for the 100,000 people who travel on I-235 every day.

“This corridor was not built for this level of traffic,” said Lisa Shearer-Salim, ODOT spokeswoman. “It was designed in the late 1960s and was built for about 30,000 cars a day.”

The early phases helped resurface the road ahead of the three-year widening project, which brings us to the current phase of adding lanes, reconstructing and bridge replacement, with a price tag of $88 million.

The current phase and the phases that still need to be done contribute $185 million of the $250 million project.

Though the project seems expensive, ODOT said drivers will definitely be able to see the benefits once it's completed.

“It will definitely be worth it. This will be a very modern interchange once its complete and it should be able to handle traffic far into the future,” said Shearer-Salim.

------

Break down of remaining phases:

Bridge repair: $88 million

Reconstruction of I-235: $42 million

Flyover ramps: $31 million

Connecting I-44 to I-235: $24 million

These projects make up $185 million out of $250 million budget