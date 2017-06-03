Moore PD Cancels Silver Alert For 72-Year-Old Woman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Moore PD Cancels Silver Alert For 72-Year-Old Woman

Posted: Updated:
MOORE, Oklahoma -

The Moore Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old woman Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Willie Yarbrough was last seen at a home located at 3211 Jason Ryan Circle in Moore around noon, Friday, June 2.

Police were concerned for Yarbrough’s whereabouts because she has Type 2 Diabetes and possible onset of dementia.

Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, June 3, police said Yarbrough returned home. 

