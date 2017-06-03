Woman Arrested For Arson Following NW OKC Apartment Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman Arrested For Arson Following NW OKC Apartment Fire

Arson investigators say an apartment fire near Northwest 24th and Classen in Oklahoma City was intentionally set. 

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews were called to the Copper Ridge Apartments just before 11:00 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported visible flames from a downstairs window. Both the apartment above the unit and adjacent building were threatened by the fire. 

Firefighters quickly battled the blaze and evacuated the building.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is helping out residents who were displaced. 

After investigating, OKCFD says it was determined that a suspect, identified as 40-year-old Natosha Johnson, used gasoline to start the blaze. She was arrested at the scene on a charge of first-degree Arson.

