My 2 Cents: Breakdown Of The Top Name Choices For Downtown OKC Park

The committee assigned with weeding through our suggestions for the name of the future downtown park released six finalists Thursday, but they largely ignored the most often submitted names by the public, which they asked for, and instead came up with their own.

After going over the submissions here's what I've learned.

Scissortail Park was submitted the most, 157 times, and is a finalist, but that's the only one of the top 10 submissions that made the final cut.

Skydance Park was 2nd most popular, but they went with Skydance Green which was submitted by only one person.

The 3rd most popular was Land Run Park, then Heartland Park and Redbud Park rounded out the top 5, but the committee rejected all of them, and the rest of the top 10 for that matter.

But way down at 93rd on the list Painted Sky Park was selected, and so was Oklahoma Prairie River Park at 296th on the list. The committee took off the Oklahoma part.

The other three nominees weren't submitted by the public at all, only the committee.

Several of you have asked who's on the committee, the City's website says two City Council members, two Youth Council members, two members of the MAPS 3 Citizens Advisory Board's park subcommittee and representatives from the MAPS Park Foundation, Oklahoma City Parks Commission and the local advertising and marketing community.

The Mayor's office provided oversight.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.