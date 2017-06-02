OSU Baseball: Eierman's Walkoff Lifts Missouri State By Oklahoma State 6-5

Jeremy Eierman hit a pair of home runs, including a walkoff two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, to lift Missouri State to a 6-5 win over Oklahoma State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The game-winning home run was the 21st of the season for Eierman, who finished 2 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

The second-seeded Bears (41-17) led for most of the game until Garrett Benge tied it at 4 in the top of the ninth with a two-out triple for the third-seeded Cowboys (30-26). Benge, who hit for the cycle, put Oklahoma State up 5-4 by scoring on a wild pitch.

Jordan Knutson (7-2) got the win in relief for Missouri State, while Trey Cobb (1-1) took the loss.