Showers, Isolated Storms Likely In Central, Southern OK Friday Evening

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Showers and isolated storms are still likely in Central and Southern Oklahoma as moisture continues to lift from the south. Chances will fizzle out a little Friday night. Temperature drop to the mid 60's.

Showers and storms become are likely again Saturday morning into the afternoon. Chances will dwindle Saturday evening. Highs will still top out around 80 degrees.

Clouds will stick around on Sunday with a slight chance of scattered showers and storms.

