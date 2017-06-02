Texas Man Arrested In Canadian County Child Sex Sting

A Texas man was arrested by Canadian County Deputies after they say he tried to solicit sex from an undercover officer posing as a teen girl on the internet.

Stanley Arter, 34, of Vernon, Texas, was arrested on Wednesday. Authorities say Arter began speaking with the undercover deputy in early May.

According to investigators, Arter thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl, knew it was illegal, and continued the conversation anyway. Through their investigation, authorities learned Arter worked on a fracking crew in Oklahoma for two weeks at a time, and then goes back to Vernon to be with his wife and family on his off time.

“This isn’t the first child predator that we’ve arrested that comes in from another state, and preys on our children believing they can escape consequences by leaving Oklahoma,” said Canadian Count Sheriff Chris West.

Investigators say Arter communicated with the “teen girl” online and through text messages, eventually sending multiple photos of his genitals. During their conversations, authorities say Arter even planned to meet up with the girl at a home where three other men stayed during the two-week fracking jobs.

“As if it wasn’t bad enough that Arter planned to rape a child, he was gonna do it in a house with three other men present,” said West.

Arter was arrested by deputies at the meeting spot he arranged with the undercover officer. He was booked into the Canadian County Jail on one count of Lewd Acts with a Child and remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.