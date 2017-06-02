OK County Deputies Rescue Two Neglected Puppies

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued two malnourished puppies during a warrant search on Thursday.

The pups were found amongst the garbage in the backyard of a home at which the deputies were serving the warrant.

According to the deputies, the pups did not have access to food or water, and they appeared to be suffering from malnutrition and neglect. The deputies loaded up both dogs and took them to the Woodlake Animal Hospital in Warr Acres to be treated.

Authorities also contacted the Bella Foundation to help find a new home for the animals.