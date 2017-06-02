OK County Deputies Rescue Two Neglected Puppies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OK County Deputies Rescue Two Neglected Puppies

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued two malnourished puppies during a warrant search on Thursday.

The pups were found amongst the garbage in the backyard of a home at which the deputies were serving the warrant.

According to the deputies, the pups did not have access to food or water, and they appeared to be suffering from malnutrition and neglect. The deputies loaded up both dogs and took them to the Woodlake Animal Hospital in Warr Acres to be treated.

Authorities also contacted the Bella Foundation to help find a new home for the animals.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.