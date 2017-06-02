Oklahoma's Own Rohan Rajeev Places 2nd In Scripps National Spelling Bee

Oklahoma’s Own Rohan Rajeev, and first-time Scripps National Spelling Bee contestant, finished as Runner-Up in Thursday night's competition.

Rohan, 14, is an incoming freshman at Oklahoma Christian School. He is a local spelling bee pro, competing since the age of 8.

Rohan was 1 of 15 spellers, out of the 291 who started the national competition, to be named a contest finalist.

In the final round, Rohan and Ananya Vinay, went toe-to-toe for nearly an hour. The students battled it out for 21 of the 25 possible championship rounds. The tense competition was entertainment at its best.

Rohan was an impressive competitor, stunning viewers as he whizzed through words like cheiropompholyx, durchkomponiert and potichimanie. He was composed and tactical, visually focused each time he approached the mic.

It was nerve-racking but I was confident. Praying really reassured me and it really helped, Rohan said.

It was an unceasing round until Rohan misspelled the word "marram," a Scandinavian-derived word for beach grass.

In the end, Rohan made all of Oklahoma extremely proud. As 1st-Runner-Up he receives a $30,000 prize, and said he’ll probably save it for college.

Ananya Vinay, 12 from Fresno California was declared the winner of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee. The winning word of the competition was “marocain”, which means a dress fabric made of silk or rayon. Ananya took home $40,000, a $2,500 savings bond and other prizes.

The spelling bee featured 291 students, ages 6-15. This year was the first time since 2013 that the bee has not ended in a tie.