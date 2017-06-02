Celebrate National Doughnut Day With Local Perks - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Celebrate National Doughnut Day With Local Perks

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
OKLAHOMA -

There are a number of ways you can celebrate National Doughnut Day today. 

The Salvation Army is giving doughnuts to veterans at the VA Medical Center in Oklahoma City from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. 

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free doughnut with no purchase necessary.

Dunkin Donuts is offering free classic doughnuts with a purchase. 

Hurts Donuts in Norman is holding a contest to win a free dozen. They will also donate the proceeds to  military groups "Operation Homefront" and "Oklahoma Veteran Project."

Held annually on the first Friday of June, this year’s National Doughnut Day marks 100 years since The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies” served the delicious treats to American soldiers on the front lines during World War I. The Salvation Army Donut Lassies are often credited with popularizing the sweet treat in the United States when the troops returned home from war. 

