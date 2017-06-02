Carmageddon Begins Tonight On I-235 At I-44 Interchange

Starting tonight at 8 p.m., I-235 from the I-44 interchange to 36th street will completely shut down for five days.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation says this will eliminate 20 days of single-lane traffic both ways, which was part of the original plan.

Some suggested detours include N 36th, N 23rd, and Reno for east- and westbound traffic. For north- and southbound traffic, drivers can take Classen, Lincoln, and MLK. I-44, I-40 and I-35 can also be used as well.

The plan is to have everything completely back open on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 p.m., depending on weather.