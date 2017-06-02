Carmageddon Begins Tonight On I-235 At I-44 Interchange - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Carmageddon Begins Tonight On I-235 At I-44 Interchange

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Starting tonight at 8 p.m., I-235 from the I-44 interchange to 36th street will completely shut down for five days.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation says this will eliminate 20 days of single-lane traffic both ways, which was part of the original plan.

Some suggested detours include N 36th, N 23rd, and Reno for east- and westbound traffic. For north- and southbound traffic, drivers can take Classen, Lincoln, and MLK. I-44, I-40 and I-35 can also be used as well.

The plan is to have everything completely back open on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 p.m., depending on weather.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.