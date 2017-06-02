Warr Acres Police Respond To Fatal Motorcycle Collision - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Warr Acres Police Respond To Fatal Motorcycle Collision

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma -

Emergency crews responded to a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Warr Acres, after midnight Friday morning. 

The crash occurred near N. MacArthur Blvd. and NW 50th St. Officials say the driver of the vehicle was going northbound on Macarthur and the motorcycle was traveling southbound. According to police, the driver of the vehicle claimed they did not see a motorcycle before they turned in front of the motorcycle. Both the motorcycle and vehicle caught fire upon impact. 

Two riders were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash, but police say neither of them were wearing helmets. 

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. EMSA transported the passenger of the motorcycle to the hospital with severe injuries. 

One of the three people inside the vehicle were also transported to the hospital. 

