Victim ID'd In Deadly Shooting In NW OKC Neighborhood

Police are looking for clues after a man's body was found shot to death overnight.

Officials responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight. According to police, one male was found shot to death in the street near N. McKinley Ave. and NW 83rd St. That victim has now been identified as 30-year-old Andre Winslett.

Residents said they heard several shots fired but weren't able to see anything. When they went outside to see what happened, they discovered Winslett's body.

No suspects have been arrested and there is no suspect description at this time.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.