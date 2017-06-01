Sky Sox Topple Dodgers, 6-3

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox hit four home runs as they defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 6-3, Thursday night in the series opener between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The four home runs were the most allowed in a game by the Dodgers this season as they returned home from an 11-game road trip to begin a four-game series with the Sky Sox.

Colorado Springs (30-20) scored five of their six runs on homers in front of a crowd of 4,679, including their first run of the night in the first inning.

Center fielder Lewis Brinson led off for the Sky Sox and hit a solo homer into the Sky Sox bullpen in right-center field for a quick 1-0 lead.

The Sky Sox added to their lead in the second inning. Nate Orf hit a one-out triple out to right field and then scored on a RBI single by Yadiel Rivera for a 2-0 Sky Sox advantage.

Oklahoma City first baseman Max Muncy doubled then scored on a RBI single by Charlie Culberson to cut Colorado Springs’ lead in half, 2-1, in the bottom of the inning.

The Dodgers tied the game in the fourth inning. Alex Verdugo doubled with one out and scored on a single by Trayce Thompson to tie the game, 2-2.

Brinson hit his second homer of the game in the fifth inning – another solo shot for his sixth homer of the season – to put Colorado Springs back ahead, 3-2.

The Dodgers (27-23) hit three straight singles with two outs in the fifth inning, including a RBI single by Kyle Farmer to tie the game again, 3-3.

Home runs once again gave Colorado Springs the edge.

Brett Phillips hit a two-run homer into the Sky Sox bullpen to give Colorado Springs a 5-3 advantage in the top of the eighth inning.

Yadiel Rivera led off the ninth inning with his third homer of the season to put Colorado Springs in front, 6-3.

Reliever Tyler Cravy (4-1) earned the win for the Sky Sox and David Goforth notched his second save of the season.

Pitcher Brock Stewart started for the Dodgers on a Major League rehab assignment. He allowed two runs and three hits over two innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded five strikeouts. Jair Jurrjens followed Stewart and allowed one run on four hits, no walks and had three strikeouts.

Dodgers reliever Chris Heston (2-2) was charged with the loss. He pitched the final three innings, allowing four runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Friday on Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night. Special festivities will be held throughout the evening, culminating with postgame fireworks presented by LifeShare. A variety of armored vehicles will be on display on the ballpark’s plazas starting at 5 p.m.

Live coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-1000, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

The series then continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against the Sky Sox falls on Marvel Super Hero Night and fans can meet Spider-Man and Captain America throughout the evening. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 500 fans age 12 and under will receive a free Dodgers cape.

The series wraps up at 2:05 p.m. Sunday on Faith Night and a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday. Each Sunday home game offers family friendly activities throughout the afternoon, including pregame player autographs and kids can run the bases after the game. A special $15 ticket will provide admission to a postgame concert by Sanctus Real.

