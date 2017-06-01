DPS Lifts Mileage Restriction For Troopers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

DPS Lifts Mileage Restriction For Troopers

The cash-strapped Department of Public Safety ended a restriction on Thursday that prevents state troopers from driving more than 100 miles a day. 

It took effect last December as a way to combat profound state budget cuts. 

OHP Spokesman Dwight Durant says doing away with the 100-mile limit will make our roadways safer.  However, he says OHP is still down more than 150 commissioned officers.

“There’s nothing that will make somebody slow down, check their speed, put up their cellphone and pay attention to what they are doing quicker than seeing a patrol car in their rear view mirror coming behind them.”  he said. 

Durant says the OHP is still very grateful that the 100-mile rule no longer is in force.

