Police Believe Suspect In OKC Chase May Be Linked To Robberies

A suspect arrested after a high-speed chase could help police get to the bottom of several other investigations.

Wednesday, officers arrested Christopher Carter after he crashed the car he was driving into a power pole. Police say there’s evidence that links him

to a half dozen armed robberies.

"They were very violent robberies," said Oklahoma City police officer Travis Vernier.

During a May 30 robbery at a Q-MART a gun was fired within inches of a store clerk.

"As he grabs the clerk he actually fires off a round," said Vernier.

The clerk told police the suspect grabbed her and fired a shot into the wall because he didn't think she was moving fast enough. The suspect forced the woman to the ground at gunpoint before leaving the store, according to authorities.

Police said all of the robberies had a similar if not identical M.O.

During one of the robberies, at a pawn shop in Warr Acres, police said two suspects were involved.

“It's a takeover style robbery, they rush in, they order the employees to the ground,” said Vernier. “These are dangerous individuals.”

Police believe one of the suspects is Christopher Carter. Investigators said they found a gun stolen during the robbery inside his home. Police said it was one of many items connecting him to the crimes.

Anyone with information leading to the identity of the second suspect is encouraged to notify police.