Thunder Assistant Mo Cheeks Hospitalized After "Medical Incident"

Thunder assistant Maurice Cheeks is hospitalized in Philadelphia after a "medical incident" on Wednesday, News 9 has confirmed.

The news was first reported by Bob From Cement.

Cheeks spent the night in a Philadelphia area hospital and is doing okay while awaiting test results.

Cheeks has spent six years with the Thunder (2009-2013, 2015-17) and has more than 30 years of NBA experience.

UPDATE: News 9 has confirmed that Cheeks was released from the hospital on Thursday night.