I-235 To Shut Down For 5 Days Beginning Friday

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

It’s almost time. Interstate 235 is set to be completely shut down from the Interstate 44 interchange to N. 36th St., beginning Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials say closing I-235 completely for five days will accomplish several objectives, and will eliminate 20 days of single-lane traffic both ways, which was part of the original plan.

“The department is working hard to keep closures to a minimum, however, some closures are necessary for safety,” said ODOT spokesperson Terri Angier. “The adjustments are designed to help minimize future closures.”

The plan calls for I-235 to be shut down from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, depending on weather factors.

Some city detours suggested while construction is underway include N. 36th St., N. 23rd St. and N. Reno Ave. for east and westbound traffic. And N. Classen Blvd, N. Lincoln Blvd., and N. MLK Ave. for north and southbound traffic. I-44, 40 and 35 can also be used as alternate routes.

Some things ODOT plans to accomplish with the closure include re-opening the eastbound I-44 to southbound I-235 ramp and removing the rest of the N. 50th St. bridge.

