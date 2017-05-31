Energy FC Move On In U.S. Open Cup To Face Colorado Rapids Of Th - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Energy FC Move On In U.S. Open Cup To Face Colorado Rapids Of The MLS

OKLAHOMA CITY -

For the second straight season, Energy FC have advanced to the 4th round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.  Energy FC faces the Colorado Rapids of the MLS on Tuesday, June 13 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Stadium in Commerce City, Colo.

The Greens advanced to the 4th round by virtue of their 2-1 win over the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on May 31 in Colorado Springs.  Jose Barril in the 79th minute and Wojeich Wojcik in the 83rd minute propelled Energy FC to the win.

Energy FC will stay in Colorado Springs and face the Switchbacks FC in USL regular season action on Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m. (ct). 

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the oldest team competition in the U.S.  Soccer teams from across the country and across leagues play for the U.S. Open Cup.  The defending champion is FC Dallas.

-Energy FC-

