4th Anniversary Of El Reno 2013 Tornado, Flooding

Wednesday, May 31, marks the 4th anniversary of the widest tornado on record that struck Canadian County.

The 2.6-mile wide EF-3 tornado hit El Reno May 31, 2013. A total of 21 people were killed – eight people died in their vehicles and 13 were killed in the flash flooding that followed the storm.

Three storm chasers, 55-year-old Tim Samaras, his son 24-year-old Paul Samaras and 45-year-old Carl Young, were among the victims.

One family member who lost five relatives in the flooding after the tornado hit, spoke to News 9 in May 2014, and said "Just spend time with your kids as much as you can, because you never know when it ends."

According to the National Weather Service, a total of five tornadoes touched down across the metro that day.