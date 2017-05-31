4th Anniversary Of El Reno 2013 Tornado, Flooding - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

4th Anniversary Of El Reno 2013 Tornado, Flooding

Posted: Updated:
Wednesday, May 31, marks the 4th anniversary of the widest tornado on record that struck Canadian County. Wednesday, May 31, marks the 4th anniversary of the widest tornado on record that struck Canadian County.
EL RENO, Oklahoma -

Wednesday, May 31, marks the 4th anniversary of the widest tornado on record that struck Canadian County.

The 2.6-mile wide EF-3 tornado hit El Reno May 31, 2013. A total of 21 people were killed – eight people died in their vehicles and 13 were killed in the flash flooding that followed the storm.

Three storm chasers, 55-year-old Tim Samaras, his son 24-year-old Paul Samaras and 45-year-old Carl Young, were among the victims.

One family member who lost five relatives in the flooding after the tornado hit, spoke to News 9 in May 2014, and said "Just spend time with your kids as much as you can, because you never know when it ends."

According to the National Weather Service, a total of five tornadoes touched down across the metro that day. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.