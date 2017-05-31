Mick Cornett Announces Plans To Run For OK Governor

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, via his Twitter account, announced that he plans to run for Governor.

Next week I'll be filing the papers and making it official that I'll be a candidate for Governor. Our work is just beginning for Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/FOFrApxQMM — Mick Cornett (@MickCornett) May 31, 2017

A more public/formal announcement on our campaign for Governor will come later this summer but wanted you to be the first to know. pic.twitter.com/XMEtwgaOil — Mick Cornett (@MickCornett) May 31, 2017

Cornett announced back in February that he would not seek re-election as Oklahoma City Mayor. Cornett joins the list of Republican candidates Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, Auditor & Inspector Gary Jones and attorney Gary Richardson, former Oklahoma attorney general Drew Edmondson, former Democratic state Sen. Connie Johnson, Democratic state Rep. Scott Inman and retired auto mechanic Norman Brown.