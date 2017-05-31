ME: Chickasha Shooting Death Ruled A Homicide

A Chickasha family, rocked by tragedy, is calling for gun awareness.

The shooting death of Andrew White, 13, remains under investigation.

Chickasha Police responded to the a home in the 1200 block of Chickasha Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the child had been shot and killed.

The medical examiner determined the shooting death of 13-year-old Andrew White was a homicide. #News9's @lmonahan will have more at 10 pic.twitter.com/FLeQFpDwHN — News 9 (@NEWS9) June 1, 2017

The medical examiner determined White died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The death has been ruled a homicide.

"We are still in shock but we are making it, " Robert White said he and his wife had been raising their great grandson Andrew.

He explained Andrew often played video games at the neighbors. Only this time, Andrew was somehow struck by a bullet. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

"He was so young it shouldn't have happened... I just wish he could still be here with us," said Cassie White, Andrew's cousin.

Several family members have been told initial reports indicate the shooting was an accident but it gives them little comfort during their time of grief.

"Whenever he was born it was the greatest thing ever," said Chris White, Andrew's father. "I took him home the first day and I laid him on my chest and from that day on it has been all dad," he said of their relationship.

The father also said he's distraught gun safety was not more of a priority for anyone in his son's presence.

"If you have a license for a gun you should know where to keep them and should never leave one in the chamber," Chris White said.

Chickasha Police questioned the gun owner. No arrests have been made.

"I just want everyone to keep their guns unloaded locked up and away from kids," Cassie White said.

The family says they are also grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

A GoFundMe donation site has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

The funeral is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at OK Cremation and Funeral home in Chickasha.