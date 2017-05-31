New Edmond Ice Cream Shop Employs Workers With Special Needs

Edmond's newest ice cream shop is serving more than tasty treats. Thirteen of the 18 employees of The Super Scoop at 5th and Littler have special needs.

“They still are people, they need a sense of belonging and they have a sense of belonging in places like this,” says OU student Riley Eden who runs the business with his family.

Riley worked with many of his employees at a special needs center in Edmond called Wings. That includes 26-year-old Kayla Winterland. Her job at The Super Scoop is her first job ever.

“I never had anything like this, so I was nauseous all day,” says Winterland about her first day at work. “I was much better Sunday and Monday and yesterday. I’m loving it."

“Yesterday when I took him to Wings, I picked him up he had changed out of his clothes and into his ice cream clothes, even though he wasn't working yesterday,” says Shouna Olson about her son Preston.

“That is the reward is seeing the things they are accomplishing,” says Eden about his already popular Edmond business.