Former OKC Neighborhood Association Treasurer Accused Of Embezzling $200,000

An arrest warrant was issued this week for 65-year-old Ralph Mann.

Police said the district attorney accepted the charges for the embezzlement of more than $200,000 from Summit Place Homeowners Association.

Derek Colvin, the new Vice President of the HOA, said he was part of the committee that investigated the embezzlement. Colvin said it took months of digging. Police said the crimes span at least nine years.

Mann, was treasurer of the HOA for 14 years, but documents only trace back to 2007. Colvin said Mann quit when an audit was demanded.

Throughout the investigation, Colvin said they discovered Mann used HOA money to buy a car, fund his trips to Hawaii and Colorado, buy a $1,400 printer, and even a laptop. There were multiple pages of checks and wires written to himself. Often times, the suspect would cover it up as reimbursement, according to Colvin.

News 9's Tiffany Liou was shown the copies of many checks. Some of the checks written to Mann were over $16,000.

Colvin is grateful Mann is finally being held accountable for allegedly stealing so much from his neighbors.

Since the investigation, the Summit Place Homeowners Association has voted on five new board members. They are hoping to bring back transparency and trust in the neighborhood.