Taco Pizza - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Taco Pizza

Posted: Updated:

Taco Pizza

  • 2 tubes (8 oz each) refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup (8 oz) Braum's jalapeno dip
  • 1 pound ground beef or ground turkey
  •  2 tablespoons taco seasoning
  • 1 medium tomato, chopped
  • 2 cup Mexican shredded cheese
  • 1 cup shredded lettuce
  1. Preheat the oven to 375° and pull out a large cookie sheet.
  2. Spread the crescent roll dough onto the cookies sheet so that it completely covers the bottom of the pan. 
  3. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.
  4. While the crust is cooling, brown the ground beef in a skillet with taco seasoning.
  5. Drain excess oil.
  6. Once the crust is done baking, in a small bowl mix together the cream cheese and jalapeno dip till combined.
  7. Spread the cream mixture over the top of the crescent roll crust.
  8. Top with the ground beef mixture.
  9. Sprinkle with shredded lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
  10. Serve!

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from News9.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.