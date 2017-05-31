OU Football: Start Times Announced For Games Against UTEP, Tulan - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Football: Start Times Announced For Games Against UTEP, Tulane

Norman -

With the football season nearing in about three months, start times for OU's first two home games of the season were announced on Wednesday. 

The Sooners will open the 2017 season at home against UTEP, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX. After a road game in Columbus against Ohio State the following weekend, the Sooners will return home for a matchup with Tulane on Sept. 16 that will start at 5 p.m. CT and is available to be purched on pay-per-view. n

OU is 101-9 at home under Stoops, good for the best home winning percentage (.918) among Power 5 programs over the last 18 years. All 110 of those contests have been sellouts. The Sooners have claimed more Big 12 championships (10) under Stoops than they have lost home games.

A consensus top-10 pick in national spring media polls, OU is rated No. 4 by Pro Football Focus, No. 7 by Sports Illustrated and Sporting News, No. 8 by ESPN.com, FoxSports.com and Athlon, and No. 9 by CBSSports.com.

