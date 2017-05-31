OKC Zoo Celebrates 'World Otter Day' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Zoo Celebrates 'World Otter Day'

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
The otters were treated to special popsicles with surprises, like fish, frozen into the middle. The otters were treated to special popsicles with surprises, like fish, frozen into the middle.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens hosted a “World Otter Day” event on Wednesday.

The event was aimed at raising awareness to the declining population of the river otter. The festivities kicked off at 11 a.m., and featured “otter enrichment” activities in the park’s Big Rivers Building.

There were also frozen treats served to guests and very special frozen treats served to the animals of the hour.

“We want to focus on this species, and tell everybody different things that they can do, even right here in Oklahoma, to help these animals and help the habitat,” said Kimberly Leser, Curator of Behavior, Husbandry, Training and Enrichment at the OKC Zoo.  

According to the zoo, 12 out of the 13 species of otter are facing declining populations due to illegal fur hunting, destruction of habitat and lack of available prey, and run-ins with motorists. Eight of those species make a home in Oklahoma.

“[Things like] cleaning up the water ways, making sure we give these animals space when we see them out in the wild, all helps protect the habitat and protect the species.”

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.