Judge Refuses To Recuse Himself In Cases Against Former Perry Principal, Teacher

Noble County Associate District Judge Nikki G. Leach refused to recuse himself from the case against former Perry principal Kenda Miller.

Leach already refused to recuse himself from the State's case against former Perry teacher Jeffrey Sullins.

The pair are accused of not promptly reporting child abuse in the case of their former colleague, Arnold Cowen, who is accused of more than 20 felony child sex crimes.

The prosecution has asked the judge, Nikki Leach, to recuse himself in Miller's and Sullins’ cases because his daughter-in-law teaches at Perry Elementary. Lucinda Leach, the daughter-in-law, testified before Leach gave his final decision.

Prosecutors have appealed both decisions.

Hearings on those appeals will be set with presiding District Judge Phillip Ross in the coming days.

Leach has also already recused himself from the state's case against Cowen, the former Perry teaching aide accused of molesting girls at school.