Scott Pelley Out As CBS Evening News Anchor

Scott Pelley will no longer be the anchor for CBS Evening News.

In a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, CBS News announced that Pelley will now become a full-time correspondent for 60 Minutes. In the meantime, Anthony Mason will serve as interim-anchor for CBS Evening News.

Pelley joined 60 Minutes as a correspondent in 2004. He had been the anchor for the CBS Evening News since June 2011. According to a press release, Pelley will also continue to report on breaking news and major stores across the CBS News Division.

Regarding the news of his new assignment, Pelley had this to say:

I find my heart filled with gratitude for the opportunity to know you, humility, in light of your sacrifices, and hope for the future of journalism because of the standards you live by. CBS has been great to me for nearly 30 years. I’m glad to accept this assignment with continuing gratitude.

President of CBS News, David Rhodes, issued the following statement regarding the situation:

Scott brought the best values of 60 MINUTES to the CBS EVENING NEWS, and we thank him for his commitment to the journalism of this broadcast every night these past six years. The milestone 50th season of 60 MINUTES requires Scott’s full contribution, and we look forward to important reporting from him for many years to come.

And Jeff Fager, Executive Director for 60 Minutes, also issued a statement: