President Trump Expected To Withdraw From Paris Climate Agreement

A dramatic video shows a University of Utah nurse being arrested for refusing to comply with police orders to turn over a patient's blood. Nurse Alex Wubbels was working the night shift when she told a Salt Lake City police officer that he'd need a warrant for her to be able to draw blood from an unconscious patient. "When he started to come at me and attack me, I was already scared," Wubbels said. The patient was injured when the tractor-trailer he was driving was by a m...More >>
A dramatic video shows a University of Utah nurse being arrested for refusing to comply with police orders to turn over a patient's blood. Nurse Alex Wubbels was working the night shift when she told a Salt Lake City police officer that he'd need a warrant for her to be able to draw blood from an unconscious patient. "When he started to come at me and attack me, I was already scared," Wubbels said. The patient was injured when the tractor-trailer he was driving was by a m...More >>
As of Friday, all tow truck drivers in Oklahoma are now required to go through Traffic Incident Management training before they can receive their state certification.More >>
As of Friday, all tow truck drivers in Oklahoma are now required to go through Traffic Incident Management training before they can receive their state certification.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.