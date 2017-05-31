Judge In Perry Child Abuse Case To Decide On Recusal Today

Perry Elementary principal Kenda Miller and teacher Jeffrey Sullins, accused of not reporting child abuse, are due in court today.

This hearing, which was postponed once already, was set to determine if presiding judge Nikki Leach should recuse himself from the case. Leach's daughter-in-law, Lucinda Leach, also teaches at Perry Elementary.

Prosecutors say Lucinda Leach recruited Arnold Cowen to work with her several years ago. 85-year-old Cowen is charged with 21 counts of child molestation and one count of possessing child pornography.

Before the judge can make a decision on a recusal, he will need to hear from Lucinda Leach, who is available for testimony today.