Newcastle Road Shut Down After Motorcycle Accident In SW OKC

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Newcastle Road were closed Wednesday morning after a motorcycle injury accident in SW OKC.

According to police, a single motorcycle rider crashed by himself after 1:30 a.m near NW 59th & Newcastle Road. The driver was not wearing a helmet. He was transported by EMSA to OU Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Police do not suspect drinking and driving. Both lanes were shut down to keep drivers out of the accident area.

