OKC Zoo Announces Admission Price Increase

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The City Council recently approved an increase to admission prices for the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden. Beginning with the Zoo’s new fiscal year on July 1, 2017, adult tickets will increase from $8 to $11, and children ages 3 – 11 and senior citizen tickets will increase from $5 to $8. Parking will remain free.

In addition to the increase in admission prices, the City Council approved adjustments for ZOOfriends’ memberships; also effective July 1. Memberships provide unlimited Zoo admission for one year, and numerous discount and event benefits.

The Zoo’s last admission increase took effect in January 2011. 

