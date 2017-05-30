Memorial Scholarship Set Up To Honor Grand Casino Shooting Victim

Matthew Palmer, 22, worked as a security guard at the Grand Casino in Shawnee.

Police said he was shot and killed by coworker Justin Wells on the morning of January 10 in the administrative offices of the casino.

"We were very close," said Matthew's dad, Stacy Palmer.

Palmer said he was a wonderful son and his best friend.

"We did everything together -- hunting, fishing, disc golf," he told News 9.

The months since Matthew's death have been hard on everyone he impacted.

"It's horrible. I don't wish it on anyone," Stacy Palmer said.

Matthew and his girlfriend, Felecia Cope, had been together for more than two years.

"We just had so many plans ... building a house, getting married, doing all the things that we were suppose to do. But more importantly, he was just an amazing person. His smile, everything he did, the way he helped other people out all the time," Cope said. "He was one of the best people I ever met in my entire life."

Hoping to carry on his kind spirit and giving nature, Cope, Stacy Palmer and Asher High School have created a scholarship in Matthew Palmer's name to help graduating seniors reach their goals.

They're now collecting donations and holding a fundraiser for the scholarship this Saturday, what would've been Matthew Palmer's 23rd birthday.

"He was the kind of person that just would help anyone, you know, give the shirt off his back. And we just feel like in order to honor him, this is the thing to do," Stacy Palmer said.

Donations for the scholarship can be made by mentioning the "Matthew Palmer Scholarship" at any Bancfirst location.

Donations for the scholarship can also be made through a GoFundMe page .

A disc golf tournament will be held at 10 a.m. on June 3 at 32839 Brangus Road in Asher. The entry fee is $5. Food will be available for purchase after the event. All proceeds will go to the Matthew Palmer Memorial Scholarship.