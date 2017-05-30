Power Restored After Large Outage Reported In SW OKC

Thousands of OG&E customers were without power Tuesday night in southwest Oklahoma City.

According to OG&E's System Watch, more than 5,200 customers were without power near S. Pennsylvania and SW 89 Street. The first outage was reported shortly after 8:35 p.m.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m., OG&E was able to restore power to almost all customers in the area.

If you are without power and need to report to OG&E, call (405) 272-9595.