Semi Involved In Rollover Wreck Near I-35 In NE OKC

Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi along Interstate 35 in northeast OKC, Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck occurred near the I-35 service road and Travelers Pl., just to the south of NE 122nd St. The crash only involved the one semi, and was likely caused by unsafe speeds while exiting the highway.

No injuries have been reported. The wreck has not impacted traffic on the interstate.