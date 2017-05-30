New Liquor Laws Soon To Be Brewing In Oklahoma

Drastic changes are on tap for Oklahoma’s liquor laws.

The legislature passed new laws that impact the times and days alcohol can be served in liquor stores and breweries in the state.

Senate Bill 411 was signed into law by Gov. Mary Fallin last week. That bill allows state breweries to change their hours of operation to match that of bars and restaurants. Previously brewers were restricted to only stay open as late as 9 p.m.

The bill also allows liquor stores to open at 8 a.m. instead of the normal 10 a.m. SB 411 officially goes into effect in October 2018.

Also passed this session, and signed by Fallin, is Senate Bill 211. SB 211 gives residents in Oklahoma counties the opportunity to vote on Sunday liquor sales.

Both measures were designed to help ease financial pressure on retail liquor stores, due to the voter-approved State Question 792; that gives grocery stores the ability to sell wine and high-point beer, beginning in 2018.

Another measure approved in the legislature, but still pending Fallin’s signature, is House Bill 2186. This bill would give movie theaters that ability to sell low-point beer to patrons. If signed, this bill would also go into effect in October 2018.