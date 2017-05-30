Multi-Vehicle Crash, Fuel Spill Shuts Down EB I-44 In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Multi-Vehicle Crash, Fuel Spill Shuts Down EB I-44 In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has shut down the eastbound side of Interstate 44 near N. Penn. Ave., due to a multi-vehicle crash and fuel spill.

At least five vehicles were involved in the crash, including one rollover, just to the east of the N. Penn. Ave. exit on EB I-44.

EMSA is on scene, but the exact number of injuries and their severity is not known at this time. There is not estimated time for the highway to be re-opened. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • AG Sessions To Visit Oklahoma In October

    AG Sessions To Visit Oklahoma In October

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit Oklahoma on October 19 to speak about criminal justice reform, News9's political director Scott Mitchell learned Thursday afternoon. BREAKING: @USAGSessions coming to #oklahoma in October to talk to Sheriffs about #justicereform. More soon @NEWS9. pic.twitter.com/CWggNjOevs — Scott Mitchell (@mitchelltalks) August 31, 2017 Sessions will speak to the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Oklahoma City National Mem...

    More >>

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit Oklahoma on October 19 to speak about criminal justice reform, News9's political director Scott Mitchell learned Thursday afternoon. BREAKING: @USAGSessions coming to #oklahoma in October to talk to Sheriffs about #justicereform. More soon @NEWS9. pic.twitter.com/CWggNjOevs — Scott Mitchell (@mitchelltalks) August 31, 2017 Sessions will speak to the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Oklahoma City National Mem...

    More >>

  • White House: Trump Will Donate $1M To Harvey Relief

    White House: Trump Will Donate $1M To Harvey Relief

    In his last-ditch effort to deliver on health care reform, Mr. Trump continued to place blame on Senate Democrats for being "obstructionists" adding that they have been "no help" to the health care debate. [AP]In his last-ditch effort to deliver on health care reform, Mr. Trump continued to place blame on Senate Democrats for being "obstructionists" adding that they have been "no help" to the health care debate. [AP]

    The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts. 

    More >>

    The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.