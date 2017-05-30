Multi-Vehicle Crash, Fuel Spill Shuts Down EB I-44 In NW OKC

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has shut down the eastbound side of Interstate 44 near N. Penn. Ave., due to a multi-vehicle crash and fuel spill.

At least five vehicles were involved in the crash, including one rollover, just to the east of the N. Penn. Ave. exit on EB I-44.

EMSA is on scene, but the exact number of injuries and their severity is not known at this time. There is not estimated time for the highway to be re-opened. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

