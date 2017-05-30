Trump’s First Foreign Trip A Show of “American Strength"

Despite Memorial Day Weekend Congressman Tom Cole released his weekly column on Monday. In it the praised President Trump's trip as a show of strength.

President Trump traveled to Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican for his first leg of the trip. But it was at NATO where Trump criticized allies for not meeting their financial obligations to the treaty organization. He said only five of the 28 members meet the obligation and “it's unfair to U.S. taxpayers.”

In response Congressman Cole wrote in part, "Nobody knew what to expect from his first foreign trip as President. What we saw was a confident president who projected American strength... and represented the United States in a way that should make us proud."

Just days after her meeting with President Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said traditional alliances were no longer as steadfast as they once were, and Europe should quote really take its fate into its own hands. Trump then tweeted days later, “We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change.”