Gas Prices Fall 1.4 Cents Per Gallon Over Past Week

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.05/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.36/g.

The average rate is 2.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day a year ago and 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Areas near Oklahoma City and their current gas price climate:

Tulsa- $2.02/g, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.10/g.

Wichita- $2.20/g, down 3.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.24/g.

Oklahoma- $2.06/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.12/g.