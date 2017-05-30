3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Residents Near Waynoka

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook residents near Waynoka early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred around 4:23 a.m. It's epicenter was located in northwest Oklahoma, about 17 miles south of Avard, 18 miles southwest of Dacoma, and 97 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The earthquake had a depth of 3 miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

