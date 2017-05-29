Two Choctaw Women Indicted For Buying Stamps With Fraud Checks - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Two Choctaw Women Indicted For Buying Stamps With Fraud Checks

CHOCTAW, Oklahoma -

Infamous twin sisters known nationwide for conning churches are now accused of running a ruse in Central Oklahoma.

Birdie Jo and Becky Jo Hoaks, 47, have been linked to a string of scams, cons and crimes in the U.S, yet they somehow slip through the system and move on to another scheme.

Their latest con is outlined in an indictment from a federal grand jury in the Western District of Oklahoma.

The Hoaks' sisters are accused of opening several checking accounts and depositing only small amounts of cash ranging from $5 to $200.

The government accuses them of conspiring to write hot checks for thousands of dollars worth of U.S. postage stamps.

A total of nine fraudulent purchases have been identified in the indictment at numerous locations including BancFirst Underground Postal Center in Downtown Oklahoma City, U.S Post Office in El Reno, U.S Post Office in Hinton, U.S. Post Office in Moore, R & S Drug (postal unit) in Duncan, U.S. Post Office in Tecumseh, U.S. Post Office in Shawnee, U.S. Post Office in Asher.

One check totaled $4,410.

The sisters are accused of swindling more than $14,000 in stamps.

At last check,  the twins have not been arrested.

The government believes they are currently living in Choctaw.

