Honoring America's Warriors To Restore Logan Co. Cemetery - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Honoring America's Warriors To Restore Logan Co. Cemetery

Posted: Updated:
ARCADIA, Oklahoma -

Part of a private 128-year-old cemetery near the town of Meridian in rural Logan County is in need of help, because it’s been overrun by tall grass and weeds. 

With the blessing of Evansville Cemetery's caretaker, Honoring America’s Warriors Executive Director Scotty Dee plans to create a service project, that will make the whole cemetery look better.  He said veterans buried there date all of the way back to the Civil War. 

“We’ve been to a lot of obscure cemeteries to render honors before.  And so we’re always looking for that one that we can have an impact and kind of making it look better. The one nobody knows about, those are the one’s we’re looking for,” he said. 

Dee said Honoring America’s Warriors is glad to accept donations as well. Evansville was established in 1889, but there are graves there that date back to the 1870s.

Evansville Cemetery used to be segregated. There are many graves of African Americans there that are more than 100 years old. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.