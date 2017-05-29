HSFB: Casey Thompson Leaving Southmoore

One of the top high school football players in the state of Oklahoma is on the move.

Senior quarterback Casey Thompson will no longer play football at Southmoore High School, SaberCats’ coach Jeremy Stark confirmed in a statement on Monday.

We appreciate everything those individuals did while they were with us. Those individuals have chosen to leave Southmoore High School for other schools and that is fine. Everybody has their individual ideas on what is best for themselves. Southmoore High School is still going to play football this year and in the years to come. This program is bigger than a few individuals. We still have a great group of hardworking young men that are committed to Southmoore High School and to the SaberCat Football program. Our coaching staff is very excited about the possibilities with this committed group of guys. We are going to continue to coach these young men and prepare our team for the upcoming season."

Thompson committed to Texas earlier this year after throwing for 2,730 yards and 28 touchdowns over his junior season. Not only can Thompson make plays through the air, but he can do it with his feet as well. Over the last two years Thompson rushed for nearly 1,600 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Along with Casey’s rich history as a two-year starter at Southmoore, his older brother Kendall Thompson has one as well. Kendall started three years for the SaberCats before playing football at Oklahoma and Utah.