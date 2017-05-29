Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

Tiger Woods pictured in a mugshot May 29, 2017, after an arrest for DUI - SOURCE/CREDIT: PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE (HANDOUT)

Golfer Tiger Woods is out of jail after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reports CBS affiliate WPEC.

A spokeswoman for Jupiter Police tells the station an officer pulled him over around 3 a.m. on Military Trail in Jupiter, Fla.

Woods was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and booked at 7 a.m. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a driving under the influence statute.

No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

In an update on his website last Wednesday, before his arrest, Woods said he hasn't "felt this good in years" after an April fusion surgery on his back. He said he wants to get back on the PGA tour.

The surgery meant missing all the majors for the second straight year. It was his fourth dating back to spring of 2014.

Woods had a second back surgery in September 2014, and a third one in November 2014, and then sat out for 15 months until returning last December at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, where he made 24 birdies but tied for 15th in an 18-man field. He missed the cut at Torrey Pines in late January, and then flew to Dubai and withdrew after opening with a 77.

That was his last round.

"I could no longer live with the pain I had," Woods wrote. "We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn't do much. Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope."

Woods said he was encouraged that Davis Love III, Retief Goosen, Lee Trevino, Lanny Wadkins and Dudley Hart are among those who have had fusions or disc replacements and all returned to play.

Woods said he is not contemplating when he might play again. He said he can't twist for three more months and he is concentrating only on short-term goal.

"There's no hurry," Woods said. "But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again."

