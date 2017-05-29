Crews Douse Fire At Vacant SE OKC Home

Crews have extinguished a fire at a vacant southeast Oklahoma City home, Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the home, located in the 100 block of SE 26th St., near the intersection of SE 25th St. and S. Shields Blvd.

Once on scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke and flames pouring from the structure. Authorities say, although the windows of the home were boarded up and it appeared to be vacant, there was evidence that homeless people may have been living inside.

Approximately 50-percent of the home was damaged or destroyed by the fire. No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.